Indians' Cody Allen: Adds second blown save to August

Allen blew his third save of the season Wednesday against the Rockies after allowing one run on two hits and a walk during the ninth inning.

The closer was tagged with just one blown save over his first 43 games this season, but Allen now has two in August alone. After closing out July with four perfect appearances, the southpaw has surrendered four runs on five hits over 2.2 innings this month. That said, Allen's job is secure for now, but a few more mishaps could open the door for Andrew Miller (knee) once the latter is activated next week.