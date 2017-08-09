Indians' Cody Allen: Adds second blown save to August
Allen blew his third save of the season Wednesday against the Rockies after allowing one run on two hits and a walk during the ninth inning.
The closer was tagged with just one blown save over his first 43 games this season, but Allen now has two in August alone. After closing out July with four perfect appearances, the southpaw has surrendered four runs on five hits over 2.2 innings this month. That said, Allen's job is secure for now, but a few more mishaps could open the door for Andrew Miller (knee) once the latter is activated next week.
More News
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...