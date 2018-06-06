Indians' Cody Allen: Allows home run, records 10th save

Allen allowed a solo home run and recorded one strikeout in an inning of work while earning his 10th save of the season Tuesday against the Brewers.

Spotted a two-run lead, Allen immediately made things interesting by allowing a solo home run to Travis Shaw to lead off the home half of the ninth. He buckled down after, however, retiring the next three men he faced in order to end the game. Allen allowed a walkoff home run in his previous outing without retiring a batter, and he'll need to cut down on the long balls if he's to maintain his status as one of the better fantasy closers available.