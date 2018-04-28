Indians' Cody Allen: Allows two runs in Friday's contest

Allen allowed two runs on two hits in a non-save situation Friday, pitching .1 inning in a win over the Mariners.

Allen entered with one on and two out in the ninth in relief of Corey Kluber with a four-run lead. He allowed a double to the first batter, and then a three-run homer to Mariners' catcher Mike Zunino. He got the next batter to line out to end the game. The two runs on Allen's record constitute the first runs he's allowed this year, and thus he no longer holds an untarnished ERA. The numbers are still plenty good though, as he holds a 0.79 WHIP and .179 batting average against, and is 5-for-5 in save chances.