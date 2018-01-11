Indians' Cody Allen: Avoids arbitration with Indians

Allen and the Indians avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $10.575 million contract Wednesday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

The two parties have now avoided arbitration for a third straight year, and the 29-year-old Allen was rewarded with another raise of more than $3 million after compiling a 2.94 ERA, 92 strikeouts and 30 saves across 67.1 innings in 2017. Allen has emerged as one of the more reliable closers in the game, logging at least 30 saves while turning in a sub-3.00 ERA in each of the previous three seasons. With Andrew Miller likely set for another multi-inning role in 2018, Allen should once again enter the season with a firm grasp on the ninth inning.