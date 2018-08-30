Indians' Cody Allen: Blows another save against Twins
Allen (4-6) gave up two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one in an inning of work Wednesday, blowing his fifth save of the season in a 4-3 loss to the Twins.
Entering the game in the seventh inning didn't help Allen reverse his recent skid -- he's blown three of his six save chances in August, posting a 5.23 ERA and 1.74 WHIP in 10.1 innings on the month despite a 13.1 K/9. Expect Brad Hand to see most of the closing action for Cleveland until Allen rights the ship.
