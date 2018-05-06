Indians' Cody Allen: Blows first save of season against Yankees

Allen was hit with the loss and a blown save against the Yankees on Sunday, giving up three earned runs on four hits in two-thirds of an inning, striking out none and walking one as the Indians lost 7-4 to the Yankees.

Allen (2-1) got tagged with his first blown save of the season in relief of Mike Clevinger after giving up back-to-back doubles to Aaron Hicks and Neil Walker before Dan Otero gave up a walk-off home run to Gleyber Torres. His ERA jumped from 1.88 to 3.60 with the performance and he hasn't been at his sharpest lately after a strong start to the season, but Allen's strong track record means there probably shouldn't be any concerns over his job security based off this poor outing.