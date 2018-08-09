Indians' Cody Allen: Blows save, gets win against Twins
Allen (4-4) blew his third save of the season but got credited with the win in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Twins, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over an inning of work while striking out two.
Nursing a 2-1 lead, Allen immediately served up a homer to Miguel Sano to begin the ninth inning, then put two more runners aboard before escaping the frame and getting rewarded for his struggles with a win thanks to Francisco Lindor's walkoff blast. Allen has now given up nine homers in 47.1 innings this year, and that vulnerability will continue to cost him save chances down the stretch now that Cleveland has Brad Hand and Andrew Miller both available as alternatives.
