Indians' Cody Allen: Collects 20th save Saturday
Allen pitched a perfect inning while striking out two to notch his 20th save Saturday against the Rays.
Allen was provided a three-run lead, and had little trouble shutting the door on the Rays. Although he had a rough start to the month after blowing a pair of saves and allowing four runs in two contests, he appeared to have turned things around with his strong outing, and he'll most likely return to being an excellent option at closer.
