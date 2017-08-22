Indians' Cody Allen: Collects first win

Allen (1-6) pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record his first win of the season during Monday's victory over Boston.

Cleveland scored the game-tying run in the bottom of the eighth inning, and then the Indians walked it off in the bottom of the ninth with Allen as the pitcher of record. While this was his first win of the season, Allen has recorded 21 saves with a 3.08 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 12.1 K/9. The 28-year-old righty is turning in another solid fantasy campaign.