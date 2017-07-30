Indians' Cody Allen: Earns 19th save
Allen pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 19th save of the season during Saturday's win over the White Sox.
Allen has converted 19 of 20 save opportunities this season, and with a 2.74 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 11.8 K/9 for the campaign, his strong ratios make up for the lack of saves. Additionally, with Cleveland piling up wins in bunches, he could quickly make up for lost time in the saves column.
