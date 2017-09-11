Indians' Cody Allen: Earns 26th save
Allen threw a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts against the Orioles on Sunday en route to his 26th save of the season.
After Jonathan Schoop and Adam Jones both went down swinging, Allen got Trey Mancini to line out to extend the Indians' winning streak to 18 games. Allen gave up four hits and was charged with a blown save in his first appearance of September, but he hasn't allowed an earned run in over a month now.
