Indians' Cody Allen: Earns 27th save of season
Allen worked around a hit with a strikeout in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 27th save of the season Tuesday against the Rays.
Allen entered with a two-run lead and promptly allowed the leadoff hitter to reach, bringing the tying run to the plate. He then buckled down at that juncture and retired the next three batters he faced to close out the victory. Allen's role has changed a bit with Brad Hand in the fold, but he's recorded two saves in the last three outings and should continue to see his share of opportunities as long as he keeps performing.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting the first two rounds in 2019
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...