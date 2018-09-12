Indians' Cody Allen: Earns 27th save

Allen worked around a hit with a strikeout in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 27th save of the season Tuesday against the Rays.

Allen entered with a two-run lead and promptly allowed the leadoff hitter to reach, bringing the tying run to the plate. He then buckled down and retired the next three batters he faced to close out the victory. Allen's role has changed a bit with Brad Hand in the fold, but he's recorded two saves in his last three outings and should continue to see his share of opportunities as long as he keeps performing.