Indians' Cody Allen: Expected to return to bullpen Monday
Allen is expected to make an appearance out of the bullpen during Monday's series opener against the White Sox, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Allen hasn't pitched in a game since Sept. 15, with manager Terry Francona instead opting to have the club's longtime closer toss bullpen sessions or throw from long distance in the outfield with the hope of staying sharp in October. The prescribed rest period was also influenced by Allen's ongoing struggles on the mound, which has been reflected in his ugly 1.48 WHIP, 5.3 BB/9 and 7-for-11 success rate on save chances since the All-Star break. While the right-hander expressed confidence that the time off has allowed him to fix some mechanical flaws, he'll probably need to perform well in his appearances over the final week of the regular season to guarantee himself a high-leverage role in the playoffs. For at least the time being, Brad Hand and Andrew Miller look like better bets for saves among the Indians' relievers as the regular season winds down.
