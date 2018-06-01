Indians' Cody Allen: Gets ninth save of season

Allen got the save against the Twins on Thursday, striking out two without allowing a baserunner over 1.1 innings to close out Cleveland's 9-8 victory.

It was the ninth save of the year for the 29-year-old right-hander, and the two strikeouts gave him 25 in 24 innings to start off 2018. The nine saves aren't an eye-popping number compared to some of the league's other high-level closers, but he's only had 10 opportunities, and his 3.00 ERA and 1.08 are both still solid. He's also got plenty of job security on his side, especially with Andrew Miller (knee) on the disabled list.