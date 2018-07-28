Indians' Cody Allen: Gets win over Tigers
Allen (3-4) was credited with the win in Friday's 8-3 victory over the Tigers, walking one in 1.1 scoreless innings.
He entered the game with one out in the seventh inning and the score knotted 3-3, before the Cleveland offense erupted for four runs in the top of the eighth. This is worrying usage for fantasy GMs with shares in Allen, especially on the heels of Brad Hand picking up the save Wednesday, but as yet manager Terry Francona hasn't publicly suggested Allen's job as closer is in jeopardy -- although in this case, Francona's actions may be speaking louder than his words.
