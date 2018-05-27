Indians' Cody Allen: Grabs eighth save Saturday
Allen struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his eighth save of the season in an 8-6 win over the Astros.
The 29-year-old's numbers remain down mostly across the board -- his 9.1 K/9, 3.7 BB/9 and 93.4 mph average fastball are career worsts since he became a regular member of the Cleveland bullpen -- but Allen has still successfully converted eight of his nine saves chances on the year. With Andrew Miller (knee) back on the disabled list, the team will need to rely even more heavily on its closer, and barring a complete meltdown Allen should be able to rack up his fourth straight 30-save season.
