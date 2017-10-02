Indians' Cody Allen: Holds off White Sox for 30th save

Allen pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts to secure his 30th save of the season during Sunday's win over the White Sox.

The veteran closer wraps up the 2017 campaign with a 2.94 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 12.3 K/9 to go along with his 30 saves. Allen also posted those impressive numbers with a strong supporting cast ready to take over his job. Barring a postseason implosion, Allen projects to open 2018 as the Cleveland closer, and he should be viewed as a rock-solid relief option in most settings.