Indians' Cody Allen: Locks down 12th save Friday
Allen walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 12th save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Tigers.
He's now converted seven straight save chances, and while the right-hander hasn't been as dominant in 2018 as in years past, Allen still carries a 3.62 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB through 27.1 innings this season.
