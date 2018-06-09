Indians' Cody Allen: Locks down 12th save Friday

Allen walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 12th save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Tigers.

He's now converted seven straight save chances, and while the right-hander hasn't been as dominant in 2018 as in years past, Allen still carries a 3.62 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB through 27.1 innings this season.