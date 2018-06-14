Indians' Cody Allen: Locks down 13th save

Allen struck out three batters while working around a lone base hit to pick up the save in Thursday's 5-2 victory against the White Sox.

Allen allowed a two-out single to Charlie Tilson, who would eventually find himself on third base, but overall it was a clean outing. It hasn't been a pretty June for Allen; he owns an 0-2 record and four saves in his six outings while giving up five runs in just five-plus innings pitched. His ERA has swelled to an unsightly 4.03, but he still has a firm grasp on the closing role in Cleveland.