Indians' Cody Allen: Locks down 21st save

Allen pitched 1.1 scoreless innings en route to a save against the Twins on Tuesday, striking out one while allowing one walk and one hit.

Allen has gone multiple innings in four of his last 12 appearances, and has not allowed a run to score in his last five outings. The 29-year-old is 21-for-23 in save chances with a 4.43 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and a 50:19 K:BB in 44.2 innings. Allen is sporting a rather inflated ERA due to a few rough outings but he's still a reliable source of saves.