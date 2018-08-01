Indians' Cody Allen: Locks down 21st save
Allen pitched 1.1 scoreless innings en route to a save against the Twins on Tuesday, striking out one while allowing one walk and one hit.
Allen has gone multiple innings in four of his last 12 appearances, and has not allowed a run to score in his last five outings. The 29-year-old is 21-for-23 in save chances with a 4.43 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and a 50:19 K:BB in 44.2 innings. Allen is sporting a rather inflated ERA due to a few rough outings but he's still a reliable source of saves.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...