Indians' Cody Allen: Logs 28th save Sunday

Allen picked up a four-out save Sunday, his 28th of the year, after allowing a hit and one walk while striking out three Royals.

The closer continued his string of strong efforts during the season's final month. Through eight September appearances, Allen has six saves, two wins and a 10:3 K:BB over 7.2 innings. He now ranks sixth in the AL for saves.

