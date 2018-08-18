Indians' Cody Allen: Nails down 24th save

Allen walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 24th save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Orioles.

He continues to split closing duties with Brad Hand, but the competition seems to have spurred Allen back to his usual dominant form -- he's now posted a 0.75 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB in 12 innings over his last 10 appearances while picking up two wins, four saves and two holds.