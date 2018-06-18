Indians' Cody Allen: Notches 14th save

Allen walked one and struck out one across a scoreless inning Sunday as he picked up save No. 14 on the year against the Twins.

Allen had little trouble slamming the door, as he came in with a 4-1 lead and surrendered just one base runner. After suffering a loss June 9 against the Tigers, Allen has bounced back for two straight saves, and he sits with a 3.90 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 36 strikeouts over 30 innings this season.