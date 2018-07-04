Indians' Cody Allen: Notches 17th save of season

Allen earned a four-out save Tuesday against the Royals, allowing no runs on two hits while recording one strikeout and one walk.

This was the fifth time this year that Allen has thrown more than an inning to earn a save. The 29-year-old is now 17-for-18 in save chances with a 3.48 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP. Allen is holding opponents to a .198 batting average and sports a 40:13 K:BB in 33.2 innings.