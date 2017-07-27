Indians' Cody Allen: Notches 18th save Thursday

Allen struck out two in a clean ninth inning Thursday against the Angels to pick up his 18th save of the season.

Picking up saves has been a struggle for the closer over the past two months. Thursday's door slam was just Allen's fourth save since June -- he logged 14 in his first 21 games of the year. Despite the struggles, he remains the clear-cut closer in Cleveland as the club pushes towards the playoffs, making Allen a valuable fantasy commodity.