Indians' Cody Allen: Notches 19th save

Allen gave up a run on two hits and a walk in the ninth inning Friday but still came away with his 19th save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Yankees.

A Giancarlo Stanton solo shot made things interesting, but Allen still recorded his 14th straight save. The closer has seen his ERA balloon to 4.78 over his last two appearances, but his 45:16 K:BB through 37.2 innings offers plenty of hope that he'll be able to bring it down after the All-Star break.