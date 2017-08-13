Indians' Cody Allen: Notches 22nd save Sunday

Allen allowed a walk but struck out two in a scoreless ninth frame to collect his 22nd save of the season Sunday against the Rays.

Allen has now recorded two straight save opportunities without allowing a hit after blowing a pair of saves earlier in the month. The 28-year-old owns a 3.23 ERA to go along with a 65:17 K:BB through 47.1 innings this season. Now that he appears to be back on track, Allen should be considered one of the better options at closer for the remainder of the season.