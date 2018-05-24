Indians' Cody Allen: Notches four-out save against Cubs

Allen locked down a perfect four-out save Wednesday night against the Cubs.

Allen is now up to 8-for-9 in save chances and has now gone at least four outs for each of his past two saves. Cleveland's strength is the back end of their bullpen, and they managed to stretch Andrew Miller and Allen across three full innings Wednesday night. If Allen shows the endurance to handle these long saves, expect Cleveland to keep giving him the call in the eighth.