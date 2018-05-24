Indians' Cody Allen: Notches four-out save against Cubs
Allen locked down a perfect four-out save Wednesday night against the Cubs.
Allen is now up to 8-for-9 in save chances and has now gone at least four outs for each of his past two saves. Cleveland's strength is the back end of their bullpen, and they managed to stretch Andrew Miller and Allen across three full innings Wednesday night. If Allen shows the endurance to handle these long saves, expect Cleveland to keep giving him the call in the eighth.
More News
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Picks up five-out save against Astros•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Blows first save of season•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Allows two runs in Friday's contest•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Strikes out side, gets fourth save of season•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Picks up third save Tuesday•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Picks up win Sunday•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...