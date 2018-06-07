Indians' Cody Allen: Notches four-out save Wednesday

Allen picked up his 11 save of the season Wednesday against the Brewers, striking out three across 1.1 scoreless innings.

Allen needed just 22 pitches -- 16 of which went for strikes -- to retire all four batters he faced en route to collecting his fourth multi-inning save of the season. It was a nice bounce-back effort from the 29-year-old after he allowed a combined three runs in his last two appearances. Allen now owns a 3.76 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB across 26.1 innings this season.