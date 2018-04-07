Indians' Cody Allen: Notches second save Friday
Allen walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to pick up his second save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Royals.
It's been so far so good for the 29-year-old closer in 2018, as Allen has a 0.00 ERA and 3:1 K:BB through his first three appearances and four innings. Barring injury, he seems headed for another campaign with 30-plus saves, a sub-3.00 ERA and around 90 strikeouts, ranking him among the elite bullpen options in baseball.
More News
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Saves first game of season•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Avoids arbitration with Indians•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Holds off White Sox for 30th save•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Tallies save No. 29•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Logs 28th save Sunday•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Collects win Thursday vs. Royals•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...