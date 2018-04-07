Indians' Cody Allen: Notches second save Friday

Allen walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to pick up his second save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Royals.

It's been so far so good for the 29-year-old closer in 2018, as Allen has a 0.00 ERA and 3:1 K:BB through his first three appearances and four innings. Barring injury, he seems headed for another campaign with 30-plus saves, a sub-3.00 ERA and around 90 strikeouts, ranking him among the elite bullpen options in baseball.