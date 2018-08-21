Indians' Cody Allen: Picks up 25th save
Allen gave up one run on two hits and a walk but managed to pick up his 25th save of the season Monday in Boston.
He didn't record a strikeout after entering the ninth inning to protect a 5-3 lead, but did enough to secure the win. Brad Hand recorded the final two outs of a scoreless eighth inning, coming in to face the lefty-hitting Brock Holt, who was then pinch hit for. This outing broke a streak of four straight scoreless appearances for Allen. While his numbers aren't elite by any means, he should still get a fair amount of save chances over the final five-plus weeks.
