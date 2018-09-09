Indians' Cody Allen: Picks up 26th save
Allen picked up his 26th save of the season Saturday against the Blue Jays, allowing one hit while striking out one across a scoreless ninth inning.
Allen was able to work around a one-out double from Aledmys Diaz to secure his first save since Aug. 20. The right-hander has now strung together six straight scoreless appearances, lowering his ERA from 4.66 to 4.23 over that stretch. It's worth noting that Brad Hand worked multiple innings Friday night, his third appearance in the last four days, so he may have been unavailable. Allen figures to see occasional save chances down the stretch, though Hand still looks to be the team's No. 1 option at the moment.
