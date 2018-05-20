Indians' Cody Allen: Picks up five-out save against Astros

Allen (2-1) recorded a five-out save Saturday against the Astros. He allowed a solo home run and recorded one strikeout.

Marwin Gonzalez got Allen with a long ball in the ninth, but the steady reliever was able to close the door from there to pick up his sixth save of 2017. It was the first time this month that Allen was asked to pick up more than three outs, and though he did have the one mistake, he was still effective overall. Allen sports a 3.38 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP with 21 strikeouts over 18.2 innings. It's worth noting that Allen's extended appearance Saturday came on the heels of Andrew Miller being unavailable with a back issue.