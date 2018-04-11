Indians' Cody Allen: Picks up third save Tuesday

Allen notched his third save of the season Tuesday with a scoreless frame against the Tigers. He struck out one batter and didn't allow a baserunner.

Andrew Miller took over for Allen on Monday after Allen had pitched in two of the Indians' past three games. Allen reclaimed his role Tuesday and shut the door with a clean inning where he needed just 13 pitches. He is a perfect 3-for-3 in save opportunities this year and he has not allowed a run. Allen has picked up where he left off last year and remains one of the most reliable closers in the game.

