Indians' Cody Allen: Picks up win Sunday

Allen (1-0) threw one perfect inning and struck out two batters in Sunday's victory over the Royals.

Allen shut down the Royals and needed just 14 pitches to get through the ninth inning. While the dominant righty is typically a reliable source of saves, he earned a win Sunday as Yan Gomes hit a walkoff two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Over four games (five innings) this season, Allen has yet to allow a run and has recorded five strikeouts.