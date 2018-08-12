Indians' Cody Allen: Rebounds to register save

Allen gave up a hit but pitched a scoreless inning Saturday to log his 22nd save of the season.

Brad Hand made things interesting ahead of him in the seventh and eight, yet he again set up Allen, who worked around a leadoff single in the ninth to induce a popout, a flyout and a strikeout. The righty blew a save Wednesday but wound up credited with the win, and while Allen has struggled lately while dipping to a 4.28 seasonal ERA, it appears Hand will only steal the occasional save opportunity with a bevvy of lefty hitters due up.