Indians' Cody Allen: Records 16th save
Allen pitched a clean ninth inning and struck out two to record the save Saturday against the Tigers.
Allen entered the game with a three-run lead but didn't need the cushion, sitting down the Tigers in order to record his 16th save of the season. He has held opponents hitless across his last 3.1 innings of work -- he's allowed only walk in that span -- and is 16-for-17 in save opportunities for the season. In an unstable Indians' bullpen, Allen is the one constant and he should continue to rack up saves.
