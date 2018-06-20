Indians' Cody Allen: Records one-out save versus White Sox

Allen retired the only batter he faced without incident as he earned his 15th save of the season Tuesday against the White Sox.

Allen was called upon after Chicago mounted a charge in the ninth inning, scoring two runs on three hits and an error to make it a three-run game. He didn't allow the drama to continue, however, needing just two pitches to end the threat. Allen has tossed scoreless outings in five of his last six, lowering his ERA to 3.86 to go along with a solid 1.12 WHIP.