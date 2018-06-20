Indians' Cody Allen: Records one-out save versus White Sox
Allen retired the only batter he faced without incident as he earned his 15th save of the season Tuesday against the White Sox.
Allen was called upon after Chicago mounted a charge in the ninth inning, scoring two runs on three hits and an error to make it a three-run game. He didn't allow the drama to continue, however, needing just two pitches to end the threat. Allen has tossed scoreless outings in five of his last six, lowering his ERA to 3.86 to go along with a solid 1.12 WHIP.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas