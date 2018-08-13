Indians' Cody Allen: Records two-out save
Allen allowed a hit and struck out a pair while recording a scoreless two-out save Sunday against the White Sox.
Allen came into a precarious situation in the ninth inning, where the hosts had already scored two runs and had a pair of men on base. He allowed a two-run triple to the first man he faced but was able to close things out with a pair of punchouts. While Allen's performance wasn't ideal, he got the job done yet again and has now been charged with just one earned run over his last 9.1 innings to bring his ERA to 4.22.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...