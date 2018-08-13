Indians' Cody Allen: Records two-out save

Allen allowed a hit and struck out a pair while recording a scoreless two-out save Sunday against the White Sox.

Allen came into a precarious situation in the ninth inning, where the hosts had already scored two runs and had a pair of men on base. He allowed a two-run triple to the first man he faced but was able to close things out with a pair of punchouts. While Allen's performance wasn't ideal, he got the job done yet again and has now been charged with just one earned run over his last 9.1 innings to bring his ERA to 4.22.

More News
Our Latest Stories