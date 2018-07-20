Indians' Cody Allen: Remains in ninth-inning role

Manager Terry Francona said Friday that Allen will receive a majority of the team's save chances but newly acquired Brad Hand could be utilized out of the closing role depending on situational matchups, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Allen has posted a 4.66 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 47 strikeouts across 38.2 innings this year. In addition, he's converted on 20 of his 21 save opportunities and looks secure in his current role at the moment. There's a chance Francona will deploy Hand instead of Allen when certain left-handers come into the box, but in all likelihood Allen will remain the ninth-inning option barring a decrease in his production.