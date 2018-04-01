Indians' Cody Allen: Saves first game of season
Allen completed one inning to earn a save Saturday against the Mariners, allowing no earned runs on no hits and no walks while striking out one.
Allen got his 2018 season off to a solid start, pitching a clean ninth inning to secure a win for the Indians. His success comes as little surprise given that he has saved 30 games or more in each of the past three seasons while never blowing more than four opportunities in any of those seasons. While Andrew Miller may steal a save opportunity from time to time, there are few safer options at closer than Allen.
More News
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Avoids arbitration with Indians•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Holds off White Sox for 30th save•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Tallies save No. 29•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Logs 28th save Sunday•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Collects win Thursday vs. Royals•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Nails down historic save Wednesday•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...