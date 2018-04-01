Indians' Cody Allen: Saves first game of season

Allen completed one inning to earn a save Saturday against the Mariners, allowing no earned runs on no hits and no walks while striking out one.

Allen got his 2018 season off to a solid start, pitching a clean ninth inning to secure a win for the Indians. His success comes as little surprise given that he has saved 30 games or more in each of the past three seasons while never blowing more than four opportunities in any of those seasons. While Andrew Miller may steal a save opportunity from time to time, there are few safer options at closer than Allen.