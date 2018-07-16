Indians' Cody Allen: Slams door Sunday
Allen struck out two during a perfect ninth inning on his way to a save Sunday against the Yankees.
Allen was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Reds after surrendering six runs in just 0.2 innings, but he's managed to bounce back with two consecutive saves. The 29-year-old right-hander figures to have plenty of chances to lower his 4.66 ERA during the second half of the season, given he's collected 20 saves in 2018.
