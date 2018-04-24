Indians' Cody Allen: Strikes out side, gets fourth save of season

Allen got the save against the Orioles on Monday, striking out the side without allowing a baserunner in a clean ninth inning to close out Cleveland's 2-1 victory.

It was the fourth save of the season in as many opportunities for Allen, who still has yet to give up an earned run in his nine appearances and has only allowed five hits and two walks over that time. He's been his usual lights-out self to start the season and should continue to be considered one of the most reliable closer options out there.