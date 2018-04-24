Indians' Cody Allen: Strikes out side, gets fourth save of season
Allen got the save against the Orioles on Monday, striking out the side without allowing a baserunner in a clean ninth inning to close out Cleveland's 2-1 victory.
It was the fourth save of the season in as many opportunities for Allen, who still has yet to give up an earned run in his nine appearances and has only allowed five hits and two walks over that time. He's been his usual lights-out self to start the season and should continue to be considered one of the most reliable closer options out there.
More News
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Picks up third save Tuesday•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Picks up win Sunday•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Notches second save Friday•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Saves first game of season•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Avoids arbitration with Indians•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Holds off White Sox for 30th save•
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...