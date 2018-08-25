Indians' Cody Allen: Takes loss in blown save

Allen (4-5) allowed two solo home runs without recording an out to take the blown save and loss against the Royals on Friday.

Allen entered in the ninth inning with a one-run lead and promptly served up a game-tying homer to Ryan O'Hearn followed by a walkoff homer to Hunter Dozier to take his fourth blown save of the year. Allen has now allowed runs to score in three consecutive outings and sports a 4.82 ERA over his last nine games, going 4-for-6 in save chances in that time. It's worth noting that Brad Hand has gone 4-for-4 in save chances with a 0.90 ERA over his last nine games.