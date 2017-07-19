Indians' Cody Allen: Takes loss Tuesday

Allen managed just two outs, giving up four hits -- including a walk-off RBI single -- in Tuesday's 10-inning loss to the Giants.

The closer's record dropped to 0-5 on the season, but Allen isn't in jeopardy of losing his job. Four of his five losses have come in non-save situations, so the righty is 17-for-18 in save chances (94.4 percent conversion rate). Fantasy owners shouldn't worry much about Allen's record, although it's not too encouraging to see him give up a season-high four hits to a pathetic Giants offense.