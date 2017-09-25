Indians' Cody Allen: Tallies save No. 29 on Sunday
Allen struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Sunday against the Mariners on the way to his 29th save of the season.
The right-hander took away all drama in this one, filling the strike zone with nine of his 13 offerings and improving his ERA to 2.81. This marked Allen's first save since September 17, as well as his first scoreless outing since then. Although it's unlikely that he'll match last year's saves total or his ERA, his 12.1 K/9 keeps him in the top echelon of closers heading into next season.
More News
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Logs 28th save Sunday•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Collects win Thursday vs. Royals•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Nails down historic save Wednesday•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Earns 26th save•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Notches 25th save Saturday•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Works around walks for 24th save•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...