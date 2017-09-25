Indians' Cody Allen: Tallies save No. 29 on Sunday

Allen struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Sunday against the Mariners on the way to his 29th save of the season.

The right-hander took away all drama in this one, filling the strike zone with nine of his 13 offerings and improving his ERA to 2.81. This marked Allen's first save since September 17, as well as his first scoreless outing since then. Although it's unlikely that he'll match last year's saves total or his ERA, his 12.1 K/9 keeps him in the top echelon of closers heading into next season.