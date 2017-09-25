Indians' Cody Allen: Tallies save No. 29

Allen struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Sunday against the Mariners for his 29th save of the season.

The right-hander took away all drama in this one, filling the strike zone with nine of his 13 offerings and improving his ERA to 2.81. This marked both Allen's first save and his first scoreless outing since Sept. 17. Although it's somewhat unlikely that he'll match last year's save total ERA, his 12.1 K/9 keeps him in the top echelon of closers heading into next season.