Indians' Cody Allen: Tosses clean inning for 17th save
Allen retired the side in order to pick up his 17th save of the season during Monday's 5-3 win over the Giants.
Allen entered the ninth inning with a two-run lead and made quick work of his opposition, mowing down the game's final three batters in just 13 pitches. This outing brought the closer's ERA back below 3.00 -- to 2.97 -- on the season.
