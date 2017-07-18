Indians' Cody Allen: Tosses clean inning for 17th save

Allen retired the side in order to pick up his 17th save of the season during Monday's 5-3 win over the Giants.

Allen entered the ninth inning with a two-run lead and made quick work of his opposition, mowing down the game's final three batters in just 13 pitches. This outing brought the closer's ERA back below 3.00 -- to 2.97 -- on the season.

