Indians' Cody Anderson: Avoids arbitration
Anderson agreed to a one-year, $641,250 deal with Cleveland on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports reports.
Anderson and the Indians were able to avoid arbitration by agreeing to this contract. the 28-year-old failed to pitch in 2018 after undergoing Tommy John surgery last March, though he was able to partake in some Arizona Fall League action a couple months ago. Anderson should be fully operation by the time spring training rolls around as he looks to lock down a spot in Cleveland's bullpen.
